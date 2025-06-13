Public Storage (PSA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $256.60 and a high of $369.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSA stock was last observed hovering at around $300.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.51%.

Currently trading at $296.65, the stock is -2.09% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -6.06% off its SMA200. PSA registered 8.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $296.7908 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $315.7726.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.28%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Public Storage (PSA) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $52.04B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.46 and Fwd P/E is 27.92. Profit margin for the company is 37.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.61% and -19.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.75% this year

1594.0 institutions hold shares in Public Storage (PSA), with institutional investors hold 91.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.43M, and float is at 157.54M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 82.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.68 million shares valued at $5.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7838 of the PSA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.77 million shares valued at $4.54 billion to account for 8.9878 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 10.32 million shares representing 5.8788 and valued at over $2.97 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.3394 of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $1.69 billion.

Public Storage (PSA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vitan Nathaniel A., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Vitan Nathaniel A. sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 ’24 at a price of $317.99 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2364.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23 ’24, Vitan Nathaniel A. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $339.95 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,814 shares of Public Storage (PSA).