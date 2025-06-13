Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Volatility At 5.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) is -38.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RXT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 14.09% and 4.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -36.84% off its SMA200. RXT registered -42.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1534.

The stock witnessed a 7.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.67%, and is 17.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.99% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $322.85M and $2.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.00% and -60.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.92%).

with sales reaching $658.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.37% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

150.0 institutions hold shares in Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), with institutional investors hold 83.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.30M, and float is at 61.74M with Short Float at 9.50%. Institutions hold 80.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with over 129.61 million shares valued at $386.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 57.7323 of the RXT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with 7.85 million shares valued at $23.39 million to account for 3.4965 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP which holds 6.97 million shares representing 3.1058 and valued at over $20.78 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 2.1282 of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $14.24 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maletira Amar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Maletira Amar sold 521,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 ’25 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.37 million shares.

Rackspace Technology Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 ’25 that Marino Mark A. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 20,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 ’25 and was made at $1.87 per share for $37806.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.92 million shares of the RXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR (EVP, President, Public Cloud) disposed off 176,374 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 2,117,455 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT).