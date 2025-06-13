Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Volatility At 1.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is -3.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.33 and a high of $78.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REG stock was last observed hovering at around $71.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $71.06, the stock is -1.35% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -2.13% off its SMA200. REG registered 16.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.15%.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.95%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $12.98B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.52 and Fwd P/E is 29.10. Profit margin for the company is 26.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.79% and -9.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.25% this year

The shares outstanding are 181.05M, and float is at 180.20M with Short Float at 3.49%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.78 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6667 of the REG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.44 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 11.1252 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 17.05 million shares representing 9.2824 and valued at over $1.06 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.3345 of the shares totaling 11.64 million with a market value of $731.48 million.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the company’s W. Region Pres. & CIO. SEC filings show that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW sold 4,158 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $72.44 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33069.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, STEIN MARTIN E JR (Executive Chairman) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $73.48 for $3.67 million. The insider now directly holds 110,263 shares of Regency Centers Corporation (REG).