Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is -19.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.44 and a high of $32.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $21.72, the stock is -2.18% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -17.83% off its SMA200. REYN registered -22.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.9034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.4322.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.14%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.65 and Fwd P/E is 13.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.28% and -33.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.45% this year

309.0 institutions hold shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN), with institutional investors hold 106.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.30M, and float is at 54.16M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 27.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with over 12.79 million shares valued at $357.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.0868 of the REYN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 8.12 million shares valued at $227.22 million to account for 3.8653 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.7 million shares representing 2.7128 and valued at over $159.48 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 1.8516 of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $108.85 million.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stangl Rolf, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stangl Rolf bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $21.70 per share for a total of $97650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26389.0 shares.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 ’25 that Mayrhofer Chris (VP, Controller & CAO) bought a total of 18,218 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 ’25 and was made at $22.14 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18218.0 shares of the REYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, Mayrhofer Chris (VP, Controller & CAO) acquired 5,048 shares at an average price of $21.99 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 23,266 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN).