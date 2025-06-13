Satellogic Inc (SATL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) is 12.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SATL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -14.38% and -16.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 19.08% off its SMA200. SATL registered 186.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.28%.

The stock witnessed a -21.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $334.19M and $12.87M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -903.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.83% and -41.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-602.13%).

The shares outstanding are 83.88M, and float is at 48.53M with Short Float at 4.21%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. with over 13.38 million shares valued at $12.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.944 of the SATL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with 2.58 million shares valued at $2.69 million to account for 2.8844 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.3216 and valued at over $0.3 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.2731 of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Hannover Holdings S.A. (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 62,672 shares at an average price of $3.57 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Satellogic Inc (SATL).