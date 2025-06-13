Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 18.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.60 and a high of $28.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.86%.

Currently trading at $22.83, the stock is -0.53% and -2.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -14.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.67% off its SMA200. SDGR registered 6.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.3776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.4073.

The stock witnessed a -3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.13%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) has around 891 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $230.49M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.55% and -19.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.64%).

with sales reaching $52.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.92% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.93% in year-over-year returns.

312.0 institutions hold shares in Schrodinger Inc (SDGR), with institutional investors hold 104.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.18M, and float is at 62.40M with Short Float at 17.13%. Institutions hold 101.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.52 million shares valued at $164.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7116 of the SDGR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with 6.98 million shares valued at $135.03 million to account for 9.6018 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 6.84 million shares representing 9.4137 and valued at over $132.38 million, while RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP holds 4.3047 of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $60.53 million.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Akinsanya Karen, the company’s President of R&D, Therapeutics. SEC filings show that Akinsanya Karen sold 16,723 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $25.09 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15625.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06 ’25, Herman Jenny (SVP & Controller) disposed off 666 shares at an average price of $21.11 for $14059.0. The insider now directly holds 27,349 shares of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR).