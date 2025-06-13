rts logo

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) is -26.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.74 and a high of $56.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDRL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $28.47, the stock is 15.10% and 25.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -12.59% off its SMA200. SDRL registered -45.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.7514 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.57035.

The stock witnessed a 15.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.33%, and is 16.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.78. Profit margin for the company is 27.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.48% and -49.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.55%).

with sales reaching $365.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.02% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.78% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.56% in year-over-year returns.

252.0 institutions hold shares in Seadrill Ltd (SDRL), with institutional investors hold 99.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.83M, and float is at 65.49M with Short Float at 8.06%. Institutions hold 99.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with over 4.9 million shares valued at $252.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9967 of the SDRL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with 4.05 million shares valued at $208.63 million to account for 5.7871 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 3.92 million shares representing 5.6005 and valued at over $201.9 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.5588 of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $200.4 million.

