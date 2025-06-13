Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) is 78.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.93 and a high of $80.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLNO stock was last observed hovering at around $79.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05%.

Currently trading at $80.20, the stock is 5.28% and 9.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 42.96% off its SMA200. SLNO registered 70.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.5124 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.09875.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.57%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $0.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 99.97. Distance from 52-week low is 117.17% and -0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.69%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.23% this year

286.0 institutions hold shares in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO), with institutional investors hold 114.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.53M, and float is at 41.77M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 112.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with over 7.32 million shares valued at $298.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.9401 of the SLNO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CARLYLE GROUP INC. with 4.07 million shares valued at $166.36 million to account for 10.5395 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 3.36 million shares representing 8.6946 and valued at over $137.14 million, while PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC holds 8.2963 of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $130.76 million.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hirano Patricia C,. SEC filings show that Hirano Patricia C sold 3,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 ’25 at a price of $70.11 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27036.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Pauls Matthew (Director) disposed off 5,937 shares at an average price of $71.55 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 6,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO).