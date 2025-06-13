Sonos Inc (SONO) Volatility At 3.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is -32.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.62 and a high of $16.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is -1.15% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -16.64% off its SMA200. SONO registered -34.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5802 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.2004.

The stock witnessed a -9.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Sonos Inc (SONO) has around 1708 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.38% and -37.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.06% this year

388.0 institutions hold shares in Sonos Inc (SONO), with institutional investors hold 95.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.76M, and float is at 117.26M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 93.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.52 million shares valued at $288.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9278 of the SONO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.18 million shares valued at $209.33 million to account for 11.5724 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. which holds 5.28 million shares representing 4.3071 and valued at over $77.91 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9394 of the shares totaling 4.83 million with a market value of $71.26 million.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $9.17 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.06 million shares.

Sonos Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 ’25 that Coliseum Capital Management, L (10% Owner) bought a total of 62,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 ’25 and was made at $8.38 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.12 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, Spence Patrick (Former Officer & Director) Proposed Sale 250,000 shares at an average price of $13.82 for $3.46 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sonos Inc (SONO).