South Bow Corp (SOBO) Volatility At 0.87%, Should You Add A Position?

South Bow Corp (NYSE: SOBO) is 15.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.12 and a high of $27.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOBO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is 4.27% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. SOBO registered a gain of 14.18% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.68%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 35.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 13.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.26% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.78%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.16% this year

The shares outstanding are 208.22M, and float is at 207.88M with Short Float at 2.22%.

South Bow Corp (SOBO) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, Bevin Wirzba (President and CEO) Proposed Sale 321,899 shares at an average price of $35.49 for $11.42 million. The insider now directly holds shares of South Bow Corp (SOBO).