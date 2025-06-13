Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Volatility At 4.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) is -23.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.91 and a high of $40.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYRE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $17.71, the stock is 10.94% and 21.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -22.74% off its SMA200. SYRE registered -51.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.94%.

The stock witnessed a 20.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.33% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.31% this year

The shares outstanding are 60.28M, and float is at 51.32M with Short Float at 23.56%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 7.51 million shares valued at $176.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.568 of the SYRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC with 4.02 million shares valued at $94.47 million to account for 8.8668 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW INVESTMENTS, LP which holds 3.26 million shares representing 7.1903 and valued at over $76.6 million, while PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC holds 6.6886 of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $71.26 million.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albers Jeffrey W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Albers Jeffrey W. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 ’24 at a price of $36.76 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27360.0 shares.

Spyre Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 ’24 that Albers Jeffrey W. (Director) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 ’24 and was made at $36.43 per share for $10929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34060.0 shares of the SYRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25 ’24, SESSIONS, LLC (Director) Proposed Sale 7,000 shares at an average price of $33.70 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE).