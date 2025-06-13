STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) is 8.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.61 and a high of $41.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $36.64, the stock is 2.39% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200. STAG registered 5.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.1748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.86065.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $785.41M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.67 and Fwd P/E is 35.80. Profit margin for the company is 31.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.07% and -11.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.94%).

with sales reaching $206.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.87% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.74% in year-over-year returns.

709.0 institutions hold shares in STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), with institutional investors hold 91.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.61M, and float is at 185.48M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 91.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.09 million shares valued at $940.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.339 of the STAG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.54 million shares valued at $812.74 million to account for 12.3864 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.06 million shares representing 4.9795 and valued at over $327.83 million, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 2.6256 of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $172.28 million.

STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 28,843 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $36.90 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7115.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Butcher Benjamin S (Director) Proposed Sale 3,000 shares at an average price of $35.54 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG).