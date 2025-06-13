Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) is 13.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $17.01, the stock is 3.86% and 11.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.03% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -32.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.36%.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.72%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.60 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 18.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.04% and -32.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.35%).

with sales reaching $188.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.84% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 116.78M, and float is at 91.62M with Short Float at 4.46%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 7.97 million shares valued at $194.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2749 of the SBLK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with 4.19 million shares valued at $102.24 million to account for 3.8296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.11 million shares representing 3.7547 and valued at over $100.24 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.6384 of the shares totaling 3.01 million with a market value of $73.37 million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11 ’25, Norton Hamish (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,312 shares at an average price of $13.53 for $85401.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK).