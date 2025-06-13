Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Volatility At 1.70%, Should You Add A Position?

Steelcase, Inc (NYSE: SCS) is -11.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.31 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is 1.26% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -11.65% off its SMA200. SCS registered -16.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.99%.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $3.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 3.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -28.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.72%).

with sales reaching $759.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.24% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.15% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.48% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 94.09M, and float is at 85.48M with Short Float at 2.66%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.24 million shares valued at $132.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.924 of the SCS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.26 million shares valued at $106.99 million to account for 7.191 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.09 million shares representing 6.1783 and valued at over $91.92 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.6143 of the shares totaling 5.3 million with a market value of $68.65 million.

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krestakos Robert G, the company’s VP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Krestakos Robert G sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $10.13 per share for a total of $60757.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22 ’25, Krestakos Robert G (VP, Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.74 for $58700.0. The insider now directly holds 114,481 shares of Steelcase, Inc (SCS).