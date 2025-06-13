Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is 10.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.21 and a high of $277.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $261.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.68%.

Currently trading at $265.95, the stock is -2.09% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 5.93% off its SMA200. TRV registered 24.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.57%.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.91%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $60.26B and $47.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.48 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.84% and -4.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.72% this year

The shares outstanding are 226.60M, and float is at 225.55M with Short Float at 1.48%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.37 million shares valued at $4.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3484 of the TRV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 20.17 million shares valued at $4.1 billion to account for 8.8254 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 15.45 million shares representing 6.7571 and valued at over $3.14 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.8791 of the shares totaling 13.44 million with a market value of $2.73 billion.

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that HEYMAN WILLIAM H sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 ’25 at a price of $276.50 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Travelers Companies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 ’25 that Kess Avrohom J. (Vice Chmn & Chief Legal Off) sold a total of 23,434 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 ’25 and was made at $273.93 per share for $6.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48387.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, Rowland David Donnay (EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer) disposed off 12,069 shares at an average price of $274.01 for $3.31 million. The insider now directly holds 11,731 shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV).