Upwork Inc (UPWK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) is -11.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $14.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $14.47, the stock is -7.97% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. UPWK registered 36.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.27%.

The stock witnessed a -17.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.26%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $771.09M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 30.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.75% and -20.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.43% this year

The shares outstanding are 134.05M, and float is at 122.00M with Short Float at 9.72%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.33 million shares valued at $175.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.425 of the UPWK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.93 million shares valued at $106.72 million to account for 7.5534 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ANCIENT ART, L.P. which holds 7.34 million shares representing 5.5842 and valued at over $78.9 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 2.7519 of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $38.88 million.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Srinivasan Leela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Srinivasan Leela sold 6,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $15.16 per share for a total of $98860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82783.0 shares.

Upwork Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’25 that Srinivasan Leela (Director) sold a total of 3,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’25 and was made at $15.36 per share for $50889.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79469.0 shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, LEELA SRINIVASAN (Director) Proposed Sale 3,314 shares at an average price of $15.09 for $50008.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Upwork Inc (UPWK).