Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) is 13.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTYX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is 29.02% and 70.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 31.51% off its SMA200. VTYX registered -27.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.28%.

The stock witnessed a 107.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.14%, and is 10.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $177.19M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 218.01% and -26.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.43%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.21% this year

The shares outstanding are 71.16M, and float is at 63.06M with Short Float at 10.68%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with over 5.83 million shares valued at $13.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2625 of the VTYX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with 5.76 million shares valued at $13.3 million to account for 8.1616 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 5.25 million shares representing 7.4377 and valued at over $12.12 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.7631 of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $11.02 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nuss John, the company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nuss John sold 1,887 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $2019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 ’24 that Nuss John (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold a total of 21,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 ’24 and was made at $2.36 per share for $49841.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the VTYX stock.

