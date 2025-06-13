rts logo

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Volatility At 2.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE: VET) is -15.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $11.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $7.92, the stock is 15.26% and 20.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -8.86% off its SMA200. VET registered -31.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.68955.

The stock witnessed a 12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.17%, and is 13.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $1.39B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.09% and -33.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.75%).

with sales reaching $567M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 280.49% this year Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.39% in year-over-year returns.

233.0 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET), with institutional investors hold 50.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.18M, and float is at 152.77M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 50.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 6.3 million shares valued at $69.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9502 of the VET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.98 million shares valued at $65.82 million to account for 3.7477 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 5.48 million shares representing 3.4381 and valued at over $60.36 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 2.171 of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $38.13 million.

