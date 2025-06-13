Veru Inc (VERU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) is 0.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is 15.54% and 19.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -1.96% off its SMA200. VERU registered -27.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.66585.

The stock witnessed a 26.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.76%, and is 8.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Veru Inc (VERU) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $95.72M and $10.61M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -302.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.11% and -54.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-135.69%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.57% this year

160.0 institutions hold shares in Veru Inc (VERU), with institutional investors hold 38.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.58M, and float is at 119.15M with Short Float at 12.40%. Institutions hold 33.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with over 7.86 million shares valued at $6.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.3702 of the VERU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.65 million shares valued at $6.44 million to account for 5.2267 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC which holds 7.06 million shares representing 4.8252 and valued at over $5.94 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.1757 of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $5.14 million.

Veru Inc (VERU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rankowitz Michael L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rankowitz Michael L bought 95,279 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $52432.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Veru Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Rankowitz Michael L (Director) bought a total of 54,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $0.58 per share for $31919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the VERU stock.