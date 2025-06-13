Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) stock Plunged by -12.36% yesterday

Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) is -12.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.05 and a high of $73.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYG stock was last observed hovering at around $56.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.98%.

Currently trading at $49.50, the stock is -6.59% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing -12.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.99.

Distance from 52-week low is -3.04% and -33.06% from its 52-week high.

Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Innovation X Venture Partners, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Innovation X Venture Partners, bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $3.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.09 million shares.