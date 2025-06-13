Vtex (VTEX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) is 12.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is 3.09% and 15.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 8.31% off its SMA200. VTEX registered -0.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.752 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.14.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.48%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Vtex (VTEX) has around 1368 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $228.23M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.54 and Fwd P/E is 39.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.52% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.02% this year

125.0 institutions hold shares in Vtex (VTEX), with institutional investors hold 130.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.87M, and float is at 52.42M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 78.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 19.88 million shares valued at $144.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7873 of the VTEX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. with 6.12 million shares valued at $44.47 million to account for 3.3126 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. which holds 5.35 million shares representing 2.9025 and valued at over $38.82 million, while FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP holds 1.6819 of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $22.5 million.

Vtex (VTEX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Signo Inv. Tech Co. Ltd (Officer) Proposed Sale 106,249 shares at an average price of $5.94 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Vtex (VTEX).