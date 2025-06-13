Waste Management, Inc (WM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is 17.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $196.59 and a high of $242.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $234.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.86%.

Currently trading at $237.15, the stock is 0.54% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. WM registered 17.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $231.9354 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $220.24525.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.25%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) has around 61700 employees, a market worth around $95.43B and $22.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.77 and Fwd P/E is 27.57. Profit margin for the company is 11.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.63% and -2.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.74% this year

2882.0 institutions hold shares in Waste Management, Inc (WM), with institutional investors hold 84.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 402.37M, and float is at 401.41M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 84.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.27 million shares valued at $7.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0373 of the WM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with 35.23 million shares valued at $7.52 billion to account for 8.7801 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 30.68 million shares representing 7.6445 and valued at over $6.54 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6167 of the shares totaling 18.53 million with a market value of $3.95 billion.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carrasco Rafael, the company’s SVP of Enterprise Strategy. SEC filings show that Carrasco Rafael sold 1,941 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 ’25 at a price of $240.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16920.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Rankin Devina A (EVP & CFO) disposed off 57,888 shares at an average price of $237.36 for $13.74 million. The insider now directly holds 83,934 shares of Waste Management, Inc (WM).