Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) is 7.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $48.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAY stock was last observed hovering at around $40.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $39.57, the stock is -0.05% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 13.41% off its SMA200. WAY registered 79.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.14%.

The stock witnessed a 1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.19%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 297.30 and Fwd P/E is 26.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.31% and -17.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.03% this year

The shares outstanding are 172.96M, and float is at 114.86M with Short Float at 4.24%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with over 37.21 million shares valued at $800.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.3266 of the WAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with 27.98 million shares valued at $601.58 million to account for 16.789 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 6.48 million shares representing 3.8875 and valued at over $139.3 million, while NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC holds 3.5323 of the shares totaling 5.89 million with a market value of $126.57 million.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oreskovich Steven M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Oreskovich Steven M sold 16,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $40.71 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Waystar Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 ’25 that Miller Melissa F. (Missy) (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 6,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 ’25 and was made at $40.71 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the WAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11 ’25, Bridge T. Craig (Chief Transformation Officer) disposed off 15,946 shares at an average price of $40.71 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 767,843 shares of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY).