Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Volatility At 1.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) is 1.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is 5.35% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. WB registered 15.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.33%.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has around 4982 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 20.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.84% and -21.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.34% this year

The shares outstanding are 156.45M, and float is at 156.38M with Short Float at 10.29%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with over 9.0 million shares valued at $69.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.7955 of the WB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with 4.77 million shares valued at $36.6 million to account for 2.01 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 4.51 million shares representing 1.8999 and valued at over $34.6 million, while ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC holds 1.7742 of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $32.31 million.