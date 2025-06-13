Which institution holds the most shares in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -28.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $21.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is 17.03% and 31.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 3.27% off its SMA200. AEHR registered -10.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.40%.

The stock witnessed a 28.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.76%, and is 7.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $354.88M and $61.48M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.36 and Fwd P/E is 63.14. Profit margin for the company is 37.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.11% and -44.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.65%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.29% this year

The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 27.89M with Short Float at 26.00%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.11 million shares valued at $23.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2724 of the AEHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 1.9 million shares valued at $21.26 million to account for 6.5749 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.77 and valued at over $18.66 million, while AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. holds 4.3337 of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $14.02 million.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that SALAMONE ALBERTO (EVP, PPBI BUSINESS) sold a total of 4,995 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $9.08 per share for $45336.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56241.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02 ’24, SLAYEN HOWARD T (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.50 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 220,714 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).