Which institution holds the most shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) is 43.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.94 and a high of $71.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $71.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $71.70, the stock is 2.48% and 7.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 19.86% off its SMA200. BUD registered 16.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.6166 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.82085.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.79%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has around 143885 employees, a market worth around $125.72B and $59.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.07% and -0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.23% this year

580.0 institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), with institutional investors hold 6.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 6.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 31.47 million shares valued at $1.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.5587 of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with 9.72 million shares valued at $565.2 million to account for 0.4814 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE which holds 7.35 million shares representing 0.364 and valued at over $427.41 million, while ROYAL BANK OF CANADA holds 0.2839 of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $333.27 million.