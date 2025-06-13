Which institution holds the most shares in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) is -16.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.11 and a high of $189.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $138.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $138.11, the stock is 2.68% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.72% off its SMA200. APO registered 16.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $131.629 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $144.9468.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has around 3125 employees, a market worth around $78.93B and $25.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.40 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is 13.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.21% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.23% this year

1509.0 institutions hold shares in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), with institutional investors hold 91.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 570.43M, and float is at 402.94M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 66.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.25 million shares valued at $4.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.0259 of the APO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 31.48 million shares valued at $3.72 billion to account for 5.3627 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 23.78 million shares representing 4.0508 and valued at over $2.81 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.0738 of the shares totaling 18.05 million with a market value of $2.13 billion.

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICHARDS PAULINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICHARDS PAULINE bought 550 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $141.95 per share for a total of $78071.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86404.0 shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that Kelly Martin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $132.57 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the APO stock.

