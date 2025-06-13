rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Artius II Acquisition Inc (AACB)

Artius II Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ: AACB) is 2.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $10.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AACB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.13, the stock is 0.71% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% in the last 1 month, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.10% over the week and 0.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.84% and 0.10% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 23.65M, and float is at 23.48M with Short Float at 0.01%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.