Which institution holds the most shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE: AESI) is -35.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.76 and a high of $26.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AESI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is 10.59% and 6.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -25.21% off its SMA200. AESI registered -32.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.56%.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.57%, and is 12.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has around 1143 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.86 and Fwd P/E is 13.96. Profit margin for the company is 2.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.45% and -46.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

The shares outstanding are 123.62M, and float is at 77.49M with Short Float at 22.97%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.08 million shares valued at $121.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.4773 of the AESI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.36 million shares valued at $106.9 million to account for 4.8296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 2.4278 and valued at over $53.74 million, while MERIDIAN WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC holds 2.4108 of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $53.36 million.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rogers Douglas G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rogers Douglas G bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $13.27 per share for a total of $92862.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that BRIGHAM BEN M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 9,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $13.38 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the AESI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, BRIGHAM BEN M (Executive Chairman) acquired 20,400 shares at an average price of $13.32 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 553,641 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI).