Which institution holds the most shares in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF)

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) is -66.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIAF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is 8.13% and -22.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -67.24% off its SMA200. BIAF registered -86.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39174 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.931175.

The stock witnessed a 41.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is 8.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 12.89% over the month.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $8.68M and $8.81M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -110.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.09% and -89.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-456.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.67% this year

17.0 institutions hold shares in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF), with institutional investors hold 2.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.46M, and float is at 20.25M with Short Float at 7.94%. Institutions hold 1.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.5101 of the BIAF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 69600.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.6111 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS which holds 27885.0 shares representing 0.2448 and valued at over $60232.0, while RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC holds 0.2017 of the shares totaling 22967.0 with a market value of $49609.0.

