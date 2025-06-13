Which institution holds the most shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) is 2.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $36.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $32.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $31.83, the stock is -1.32% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.53 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. CNK registered 89.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.1318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.40815.

The stock witnessed a 3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.40%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has around 29200 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 8.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.78% and -12.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.73%).

with sales reaching $942.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.71% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.54% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.32% in year-over-year returns.

395.0 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), with institutional investors hold 137.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.01M, and float is at 102.73M with Short Float at 23.90%. Institutions hold 122.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.28 million shares valued at $351.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5759 of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with 13.37 million shares valued at $289.08 million to account for 11.1518 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 13.26 million shares representing 11.0596 and valued at over $286.69 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 10.3811 of the shares totaling 12.45 million with a market value of $269.1 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandes Valmir, the company’s Pr – Cinemark International. SEC filings show that Fernandes Valmir sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Thomas Melissa (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,200 shares at an average price of $31.43 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 210,968 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK).