Which institution holds the most shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) is -13.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.22 and a high of $32.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $23.38, the stock is -2.04% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.82% off its SMA200. COLB registered 24.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.229 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.2163.

The stock witnessed a -8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) has around 4721 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.32% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.42% this year

537.0 institutions hold shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB), with institutional investors hold 97.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.11M, and float is at 208.40M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 96.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.23 million shares valued at $442.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.6634 of the COLB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.32 million shares valued at $364.46 million to account for 8.7885 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 11.57 million shares representing 5.5498 and valued at over $230.15 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1031 of the shares totaling 10.64 million with a market value of $211.63 million.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (COLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nixon Torran B, the company’s Senior Executive VP. SEC filings show that Nixon Torran B sold 4,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $25.99 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.