Which institution holds the most shares in DocGo Inc (DCGO)

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) is -64.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 5.08% and -20.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -55.18% off its SMA200. DCGO registered -52.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.35%.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.39%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $149.65M and $520.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.76% and -73.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.19%).

with sales reaching $77.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -321.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.97% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 100.18M, and float is at 85.90M with Short Float at 5.77%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with over 7.2 million shares valued at $22.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.0659 of the DCGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.04 million shares valued at $21.74 million to account for 6.9097 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.81 million shares representing 4.7278 and valued at over $14.88 million, while KNOTT DAVID M JR holds 3.0153 of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $9.49 million.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burdiek Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Burdiek Michael J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $13300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

DocGo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Burdiek Michael J (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $1.43 per share for $21450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the DCGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Klasko Stephen K. M.D. (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.49 for $22350.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of DocGo Inc (DCGO).