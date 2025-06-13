Which institution holds the most shares in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DDI) is -21.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $18.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53%.

Currently trading at $8.15, the stock is -18.92% and -18.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -23.69% at the moment leaves the stock -30.51% off its SMA200. DDI registered -36.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.80%.

The stock witnessed a -20.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is -21.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.82% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $403.83M and $337.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.44 and Fwd P/E is 0.19. Profit margin for the company is 34.86%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.22% and -55.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.57%).

with sales reaching $83.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.46% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.04% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.79% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 49.55M, and float is at 49.54M with Short Float at 0.12%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with over 4.1 million shares valued at $53.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 165.5443 of the DDI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with 0.49 million shares valued at $6.43 million to account for 19.6439 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC which holds 66842.0 shares representing 2.6978 and valued at over $0.87 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.9603 of the shares totaling 48571.0 with a market value of $0.64 million.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21 ’24, STIC Special Situation Diamond (Owner) Proposed Sale 3,324 shares at an average price of $320.00 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd ADR (DDI).