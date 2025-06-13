Which institution holds the most shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is 2.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.40 and a high of $219.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $124.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.02%.

Currently trading at $128.54, the stock is 26.16% and 66.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 29.01% off its SMA200. ELF registered -29.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.2346 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.6366.

The stock witnessed a 64.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.13%, and is 11.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has around 633 employees, a market worth around $7.24B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.93 and Fwd P/E is 29.74. Profit margin for the company is 8.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.20% and -41.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.07% this year

589.0 institutions hold shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), with institutional investors hold 113.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 53.72M with Short Float at 11.54%. Institutions hold 109.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.24 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.361 of the ELF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.08 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 9.0681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO which holds 3.8 million shares representing 6.797 and valued at over $801.69 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.5687 of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $656.81 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Franks Joshua Allen, the company’s SVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Franks Joshua Allen sold 13,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, AMIN TARANG (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,405 shares at an average price of $117.61 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 186,586 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF).