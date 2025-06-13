Which institution holds the most shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) is 12.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.46 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQH stock was last observed hovering at around $53.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $53.08, the stock is -0.46% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 9.19% off its SMA200. EQH registered 30.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.869 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.61455.

The stock witnessed a -2.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.15%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $16.13B and $14.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.43 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.58% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.47%).

with sales reaching $3.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.16% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.70% in year-over-year returns.

842.0 institutions hold shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), with institutional investors hold 102.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.34M, and float is at 302.27M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 102.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.36 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2152 of the EQH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 26.33 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 8.1204 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 21.08 million shares representing 6.5008 and valued at over $861.15 million, while CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD holds 5.7535 of the shares totaling 18.65 million with a market value of $762.16 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MacKay Craig C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MacKay Craig C sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $51.95 per share for a total of $77925.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16799.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, HURD JEFFREY J (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,666 shares at an average price of $52.91 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 94,980 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH).