Which institution holds the most shares in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) is -24.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is 3.64% and -6.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -42.73% off its SMA200. EVH registered -64.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0382 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75365.

The stock witnessed a -8.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.43%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $992.02M and $2.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is -5.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.69% and -74.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.84%).

with sales reaching $459.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.34% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.58% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.01% in year-over-year returns.

315.0 institutions hold shares in Evolent Health Inc (EVH), with institutional investors hold 111.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.86M, and float is at 114.29M with Short Float at 15.27%. Institutions hold 109.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 11.17 million shares valued at $213.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7383 of the EVH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.06 million shares valued at $211.39 million to account for 9.64 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 8.69 million shares representing 7.5745 and valued at over $166.1 million, while RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 7.4244 of the shares totaling 8.51 million with a market value of $162.8 million.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Holder Diane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $9.33 per share for a total of $25518.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70584.0 shares.

Evolent Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 ’25 that McCarthy Daniel Joseph (PRESIDENT) bought a total of 11,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 ’25 and was made at $9.01 per share for $99470.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the EVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07 ’25, Jelinek Richard M (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $9.12 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH).