Which institution holds the most shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) is 4.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.18 and a high of $36.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $31.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $31.85, the stock is 5.19% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 3.96% off its SMA200. HIW registered 26.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.38%.

The stock witnessed a 4.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.02%, and is 4.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $818.13M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.93 and Fwd P/E is 46.16. Profit margin for the company is 20.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.69% and -13.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.97%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.02% this year

The shares outstanding are 107.81M, and float is at 105.84M with Short Float at 4.29%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 16.84 million shares valued at $442.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.8907 of the HIW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.76 million shares valued at $440.34 million to account for 15.8139 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COHEN & STEERS, INC. which holds 16.16 million shares representing 15.2494 and valued at over $424.48 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.7598 of the shares totaling 7.17 million with a market value of $188.23 million.

Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) Insider Activity

Highwoods Properties, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 ’24 that Hartzell David John (Director) sold a total of 6,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 ’24 and was made at $33.26 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28729.0 shares of the HIW stock.