Which institution holds the most shares in Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) is -35.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.72 and a high of $34.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMVT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $15.94, the stock is 4.96% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -30.47% off its SMA200. IMVT registered -37.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.9705 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.926874.

The stock witnessed a 13.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.17%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.31% and -53.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.82% this year

272.0 institutions hold shares in Immunovant Inc (IMVT), with institutional investors hold 134.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.11M, and float is at 68.57M with Short Float at 31.62%. Institutions hold 55.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 10.48 million shares valued at $276.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1765 of the IMVT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.51 million shares valued at $171.86 million to account for 4.4561 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.92 million shares representing 3.3652 and valued at over $129.79 million, while ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC holds 2.3253 of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $89.68 million.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, GEORGE V MIGAUSKY (Former Director) Proposed Sale 28,188 shares at an average price of $14.58 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Immunovant Inc (IMVT).

