Which institution holds the most shares in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) is -81.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -26.11% and -64.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.0 million and changing -44.73% at the moment leaves the stock -86.35% off its SMA200. INTS registered -93.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91144 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.34511.

The stock witnessed a -38.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.24%, and is -28.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.70% over the week and 17.71% over the month.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $5.89M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -93.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3443.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.38% this year

23.0 institutions hold shares in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS), with institutional investors hold 21.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.26M, and float is at 10.02M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 14.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SAPIENT CAPITAL LLC with over 1.01 million shares valued at $4.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3712 of the INTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 0.2 million shares valued at $1.0 million to account for 1.4948 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BROWN ADVISORY INC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.1488 and valued at over $0.77 million, while SIGMA PLANNING CORP holds 0.3491 of the shares totaling 47869.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

