Which institution holds the most shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) is -7.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.85 and a high of $106.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFF stock was last observed hovering at around $78.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $78.37, the stock is 1.82% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.96% off its SMA200. IFF registered -19.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.07%.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.01%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) has around 22400 employees, a market worth around $20.05B and $11.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is -7.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -26.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.92%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.77% this year

The shares outstanding are 255.70M, and float is at 251.67M with Short Float at 2.12%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.95 million shares valued at $2.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7439 of the IFF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DODGE & COX with 28.21 million shares valued at $2.69 billion to account for 11.0614 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WINDER PTE. LTD. which holds 25.36 million shares representing 9.9437 and valued at over $2.41 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 8.4227 of the shares totaling 21.48 million with a market value of $2.04 billion.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Byrne Kevin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Byrne Kevin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $76.05 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7696.0 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Palau Hernandez Margarita (Director) bought a total of 850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $77.42 per share for $65807.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2393.0 shares of the IFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Yildiz Beril (CAO, SVP & Controller) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $77.33 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 3,321 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF).