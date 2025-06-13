Which institution holds the most shares in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is -12.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.19 and a high of $66.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $49.50, the stock is 9.84% and 15.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -4.20% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -17.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.8152 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.66975.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.48%, and is 10.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has around 452 employees, a market worth around $6.20B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.65 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.66% and -26.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.01%).

with sales reaching $893.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.36% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.34% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.48% in year-over-year returns.

609.0 institutions hold shares in Matador Resources Co (MTDR), with institutional investors hold 98.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.20M, and float is at 115.43M with Short Float at 8.43%. Institutions hold 91.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.52 million shares valued at $686.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2319 of the MTDR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.99 million shares valued at $654.8 million to account for 8.8043 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.05 million shares representing 4.0459 and valued at over $300.91 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 3.8345 of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $285.18 million.

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrman Monika U, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ehrman Monika U bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $40.31 per share for a total of $12093.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36867.0 shares.

Matador Resources Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that Baty Robert Gaines (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $40.63 per share for $20315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68817.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, Foran Joseph Wm (Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $39.63 for $99075.0. The insider now directly holds 60,756 shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR).