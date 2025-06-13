Which institution holds the most shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) is 52.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.20 and a high of $142.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COOP stock was last observed hovering at around $142.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74%.

Currently trading at $146.52, the stock is 10.90% and 18.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 39.84% off its SMA200. COOP registered 80.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.78%.

The stock witnessed a 14.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.21%, and is 10.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $9.38B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.37% and 2.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.28% this year

The shares outstanding are 64.00M, and float is at 62.49M with Short Float at 4.89%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.11 million shares valued at $821.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6463 of the COOP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.29 million shares valued at $592.1 million to account for 11.2805 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COOPERMAN LEON G which holds 2.86 million shares representing 4.427 and valued at over $232.37 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1402 of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $217.31 million.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bray Jesse K, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bray Jesse K sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $126.81 per share for a total of $3.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Bray Jesse K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $120.14 per share for $3.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the COOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Jesse K. Bray (Director) Proposed Sale 90,000 shares at an average price of $119.01 for $10.71 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP).