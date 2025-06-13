Which institution holds the most shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) is 15.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.92 and a high of $97.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $90.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $91.05, the stock is -0.23% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.52% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 40.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.53761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.68314.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.91%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) has around 93047 employees, a market worth around $77.83B and $16.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.47 and Fwd P/E is 27.64. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.11% and -6.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.02% this year

2069.0 institutions hold shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY), with institutional investors hold 89.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 856.70M, and float is at 847.84M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 88.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.18 million shares valued at $5.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8294 of the ORLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.16 million shares valued at $4.4 billion to account for 7.0939 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.1229 and valued at over $2.55 billion, while PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC holds 3.1539 of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $1.95 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTELLANO NAJERA JOSE A, the company’s SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES. SEC filings show that MONTELLANO NAJERA JOSE A sold 19 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $1351.91 per share for a total of $25686.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 ’25 that ODEMS RAMON PARISES (SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 ’25 and was made at $1360.45 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, ODEMS RAMON PARISES (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,000 shares at an average price of $1360.45 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc (ORLY).