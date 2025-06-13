Which institution holds the most shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) is 16.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.57 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $15.39, the stock is 4.38% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.34% off its SMA200. TAK registered 13.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.7204 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.2048.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 0.77% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has around 49281 employees, a market worth around $48.44B and $30.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.82 and Fwd P/E is 23.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.39% and -0.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.97%).

with sales reaching $1.16T over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 687.96% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.95% in year-over-year returns.

362.0 institutions hold shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), with institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.15B, and float is at 3.15B with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 2.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with over 13.13 million shares valued at $169.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8367 of the TAK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with 7.74 million shares valued at $108.34 million to account for 0.4933 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 4.99 million shares representing 0.3138 and valued at over $64.53 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.277 of the shares totaling 4.35 million with a market value of $56.24 million.