Which institution holds the most shares in TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 24.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.21 and a high of $46.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $37.37, the stock is 2.93% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 17.65% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 135.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.4173 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.763275.

The stock witnessed a 11.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has around 338 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $386.39M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.16 and Fwd P/E is 21.33. Profit margin for the company is 10.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.53% and -19.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 467.78% this year

482.0 institutions hold shares in TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), with institutional investors hold 70.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.17M, and float is at 142.95M with Short Float at 16.49%. Institutions hold 63.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.69 million shares valued at $243.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4603 of the TGTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.39 million shares valued at $202.6 million to account for 7.8688 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.7 million shares representing 4.6267 and valued at over $119.12 million, while SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 2.5189 of the shares totaling 3.65 million with a market value of $64.85 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Power Sean A, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Power Sean A sold 11,337 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 ’25 at a price of $30.29 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 ’25 that Power Sean A (CFO) sold a total of 10,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 ’25 and was made at $28.53 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the TGTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06 ’25, Power Sean A (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,021 shares at an average price of $28.53 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX).