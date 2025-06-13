Which institution holds the most shares in Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.13 and a high of $163.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUM stock was last observed hovering at around $143.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56%.

Currently trading at $143.97, the stock is -0.75% and -1.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 2.38% off its SMA200. YUM registered 4.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.16%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 0.84% over the month.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $40.02B and $7.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.71 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 18.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.88% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.06% this year

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 277.54M with Short Float at 1.52%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 33.43 million shares valued at $4.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8547 of the YUM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 23.59 million shares valued at $3.12 billion to account for 8.3642 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 19.7 million shares representing 6.9861 and valued at over $2.61 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.8359 of the shares totaling 16.46 million with a market value of $2.18 billion.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mezvinsky Scott, the company’s KFC Division CEO. SEC filings show that Mezvinsky Scott sold 268 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $145.97 per share for a total of $39120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1755.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Gibbs David W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 7,063 shares at an average price of $145.57 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 157,893 shares of Yum Brands Inc (YUM).