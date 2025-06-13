Which Institutions Own Shares In Alkermes plc (ALKS)?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 7.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.90 and a high of $36.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $30.78, the stock is -0.28% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. ALKS registered 27.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.45%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.66 and Fwd P/E is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.33%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.58% this year

The shares outstanding are 164.85M, and float is at 161.17M with Short Float at 7.18%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 29.11 million shares valued at $701.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.2929 of the ALKS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 20.0 million shares valued at $482.0 million to account for 11.882 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 14.35 million shares representing 8.5282 and valued at over $345.95 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 6.5424 of the shares totaling 11.01 million with a market value of $265.4 million.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nichols Christian Todd, the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Nichols Christian Todd sold 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $31.95 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89542.0 shares.

