Which Institutions Own Shares In Archrock Inc (AROC)?

Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) is 0.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.26 and a high of $30.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AROC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $24.91, the stock is -1.37% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 2.83% off its SMA200. AROC registered 28.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.3968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.22465.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.53%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Archrock Inc (AROC) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.56. Profit margin for the company is 16.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.28% and -18.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 54.12% this year

506.0 institutions hold shares in Archrock Inc (AROC), with institutional investors hold 103.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.52M, and float is at 164.56M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 96.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 24.07 million shares valued at $486.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5813 of the AROC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.22 million shares valued at $388.57 million to account for 12.4386 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EARNEST PARTNERS LLC which holds 13.42 million shares representing 8.6856 and valued at over $271.33 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.1827 of the shares totaling 9.55 million with a market value of $193.14 million.

Archrock Inc (AROC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ingersoll Jason, the company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Ingersoll Jason sold 42,036 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $24.49 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Henderson Donna A (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 8,318 shares at an average price of $26.36 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 36,024 shares of Archrock Inc (AROC).