Which Institutions Own Shares In Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)?

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) is 5.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.27 and a high of $329.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $312.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.61%.

Currently trading at $309.75, the stock is -3.69% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 3.99% off its SMA200. ADP registered 25.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.61%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) has around 64000 employees, a market worth around $125.73B and $20.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.71 and Fwd P/E is 28.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.93% and -6.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.84%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.67% this year

The shares outstanding are 406.30M, and float is at 405.38M with Short Float at 1.26%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 40.22 million shares valued at $9.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8369 of the ADP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.09 million shares valued at $8.14 billion to account for 8.3365 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 17.91 million shares representing 4.3801 and valued at over $4.3 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.8177 of the shares totaling 11.52 million with a market value of $2.75 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Christopher, the company’s Corp. VP. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Christopher sold 472 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $311.82 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7491.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10 ’25, D’Ambrosio Christopher (Corp. VP) disposed off 478 shares at an average price of $293.14 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 7,364 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP).